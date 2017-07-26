Interactive exhibits: Learn how astronauts prepare for life in space at Discovery World

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World previewing their Space Camp. Campers learn how astronauts prepare for life in space, how vehicles and spacesuits are constructed, and what we know about our solar system and beyond. Become a rocket scientist, and participate in a challenge to design a wheel for an off-world vehicle.
