Interactive exhibits: Learn how astronauts prepare for life in space at Discovery World

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Discovery World previewing their Space Camp. Campers learn how astronauts prepare for life in space, how vehicles and spacesuits are constructed, and what we know about our solar system and beyond. Become a rocket scientist, and participate in a challenge to design a wheel for an off-world vehicle.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About Discovery World (website)

Our 120,000-square foot facility includes interactive exhibits, the Reiman Aquarium, learning labs, and more! You’ll find fun and educational experiences for all ages during your visit to Discovery World. Come and explore! Promenade Learning Shop at Discovery World

dk Express by Bartolotta’s Technology Building Interactive exhibits on the first and second floors

The Kohl’s Design It! Lab

Learning Labs Aquatarium Building The Reiman Aquarium

Interactive exhibits on the first and second floors

Learning Labs The Sailing Vessel (S/V) Denis Sullivan