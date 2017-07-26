× Milwaukee police: Center St. Corridor Operation nets arrests, drugs and guns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn is expected to hold a news conference at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26th to talk about recent arrests in its Center Street Corridor Operation.

MPD, along with other law enforcement partners, conducted several search warrants recently that led to arrests and seizure of drugs and guns. FOX6 News plans to stream the news conference.

