Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 17-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing girl, 17 year-old, Tamaja Nance-Smith.

Nance-Smith was last seen in the are of 34th Street and Lloyd Street on Tuesday, July 25th at approximately 11:15 p.m.

Nance-Smith is described as 5’05” tall, 250 pounds, heavy build, with braids in her hair. She was last seen wearing a turquoise jacket, a “Milwaukee Collegiate Academy” school shirt, black jeans, and a turquoise backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.