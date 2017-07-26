× Motorcyclist taken into custody following crash in Mount Pleasant, passenger seriously injured

MOUNT PLEASANT — Two people were taken to the hospital, one in serious condition, following a crash involving a truck and motorcycle in Mount Pleasant Tuesday, July 25th. The motorcycle operator was taken into custody following the crash.

Officers were called out to the area of 25th Street and Racine Street around 2:15 p.m. for reports of an injury accident.

The initial investigation showed that the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Racine Street behind the pick up truck. The truck slowed in order to make a right turn onto 25th Street, and was struck in the rear bumper by the motorcycle. Both parties on the motorcycle were ejected.

The motorcycle operator, a 35-year-old man from Racine, was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. The passenger sustained serious injuries, and was air lifted by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital.

The Technical Reconstruction Unit from the Wisconsin State Patrol was called to the scene and assisted with this crash investigation.

The motorcycle operator was treated and released from Wheaton Franciscan Hospital. He was then transported to the Racine County Jail where he is being held on the following charges: Operating While Intoxicated (3rd Offense) Causing Injury, Inattentive Driving, and Violation of License Restriction.