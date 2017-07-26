“Not ready to go yet:” Amtrak contractor shot at Naperville train station in May released from hospital

‘HOMEWOOD, Illinois — An Amtrak conductor who was shot while standing on the platform of a suburban Chicago train station in May is recovering at home after being released from a hospital.

Michael Case of Homewood, Illinois, was shot in the abdomen in Naperville and underwent surgeries afterward. The 46-year-old tells WLS-TV he remembers “having a moment with God, and asking him to look after me, and saying, ‘I’m not ready to go yet.'”

Seventy-nine-year-old Edward Klein of West Allis, Wisconsin, has been charged with attempted murder in the May 16 shooting. Officials say he shot the conductor May 16 because he wasn’t allowed to disembark early.

Klein’s lawyer says a psychological evaluation found Klein mentally unfit. Prosecutors are analyzing those results. Case tells WGN-TV he hopes Klein gets help.