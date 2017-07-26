Ozaukee County: 35-year-old man dies after accidentally falling on machete

OZAUKEE COUNTY — Ozaukee County officials say a man who suffered critical injuries after falling on top of a machete in Fredonia, has died. He has been identified as 35-year-old Johnathan Barrett of Washington County.

Police say the incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 25th in Waubedonia Park.

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, Barrett accidentally fell onto an 11-inch knife while in the park. He was treated on scene for critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26th Barrett died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and pending autopsy and toxicology reports.