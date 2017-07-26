× Police: Body found in Mount Pleasant is that of 17-year-old Kenosha girl

MOUNT PLEASANT — Police on Wednesday, July 26th said that the deceased female found on Louis Sorenson Road in the Village of Mount Pleasant has been positively identified as 17-year-old Olivia Mackay from Kenosha.

Mackay was found in a field in Mount Pleasant shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Sorenson Road near W Road — off of Washington Avenue on Monday, July 24th.

Police say Mackay was the subject of a missing persons report with the Kenosha Police Department. On Monday, July 24th, Mackay did not show up to her place of employment in Kenosha. Once her family was made aware of this, they began to look for her, according to police.

Mackay’s family has been notified and positive identification made.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death of Olivia Mackay remain suspicious in nature.