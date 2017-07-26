Port Washington police searching for person(s) who damaged large sign near marina

PORT WASHINGTON — Police are searching for information after a large sign was damaged near the North Slip of the Port Washington Marina.

Authorities say sometime between 6:00 p.m., July 24th and 8:45 a.m., July 25th someone damaged the sign promoting the Blues Factory building. Police say it appears someone ran into the middle of the sign with their shoulder or kicked the sign with their foot causing the sign to bow forward and one of the upper corners of the sign to tear away from the screws. The wooden poles were also both pushed forward.

If anyone has any information and or witnessed this act, you’re urged to call the Port Washington Police Department at 262-284-2611. If you wish to remain anonymous send them a tip through Tip411.