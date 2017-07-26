× Read complete text of Pres. Trump’s comments on Foxconn announcement

WASHINGTON — Thank you very much. I want to thank our great Vice President. Thank you to Speaker Ryan. We’re working very, very closely. We’re getting a lot done.

Governor Walker has been so tremendous from the first time we announced that Terry even had a small amount of interest in going into this country someplace. And, you know, when you give that to Governor Walker, it’s pretty much of a done deal. (Laughter.)

Ron Johnson, senator — he’s been so helpful to us on a thing that you haven’t heard too much about recently — healthcare. And I think we’re doing okay, Ron. I’m hearing good things. I’m hearing good things.

Secretary Mnuchin, Secretary Ross, all of the congressmen — great congressmen — and senators we have in the audience: Thank you very much.

And thanks especially to my friend — one of the great businessmen anywhere in the world — Terry Gou. (Applause.) I would see Terry, and I’d say, Terry, you have to give us a couple of those massive — these are massive — places that you do such great work with. And he’s going to be doing that in a state that’s very close to my heart — Wisconsin. So we’re very happy. One of the big job producers anywhere at any time, Scott. So I know it’s going to be fantastic for the people.

This is a great day for American workers and manufacturing, and for everyone who believes in the concept and the label, “Made in the USA.” (Applause.)

Today, I am pleased to announce that Foxconn, a world leader in manufacturing for computers, communications, and consumer electronics — one of the truly great companies of the world — will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility for the production of LCD panel products in Wisconsin, investing many, many billions of dollars right here in America and creating thousands of jobs. And I mean American jobs — that’s what we want. (Applause.)

Another big investor in our country — Steve Wynn, would you stand up? (Applause.) He’s raising so much money for our great Republican Party. Andrea, please stand up. Please. Thank you. Thank you, Steve. Done a great job. You’ve done a great job, Steve. Thank you.

Foxconn will invest in southeast Wisconsin while a larger facility is constructed over the coming years. And that facility is currently under negotiation. It will be about the biggest there is anywhere. The company’s initial investment of more than $10 billion will create 3,000 jobs, at a minimum, with the potential for up to 13,000 jobs in the very near future. The construction of this facility represents the return of LCD electronics and electronics manufacturing to the United States, the country that we love. That’s where we want our jobs.

To make such an incredible investment, Chairman Gou put his faith and confidence in the future of the American economy. In other words, if I didn’t get elected, he definitely would not be spending $10 billion. (Laughter and applause.)

His great company has seen our — you know, you see exactly what I’m saying — our administration’s work to remove job-killing regulations — he’s been watching — to institute Buy American and Hire American, and all of those policies, and to pursue the steps necessary to revitalize American industry, including repealing and replacing Obamacare — we better get that done, fellas, please. Mike, we need that so badly — cutting taxes, fixing our trade deals, and rebuilding our infrastructure. We’ll be submitting an infrastructure bill in the not-very-distant future. We’re going to be submitting a tax bill in the very near future. (Applause.)

When this investment is complete, Foxconn has the potential to create more manufacturing jobs than we’ve seen in many, many decades.

Chairman Gou, I thank you for your investment in the American worker. They appreciate it. They will not let you down. They never let us down. There is nobody like the American worker.

Terry Gou told me that he believes in America — and he really believes in America — and that, as a great entrepreneur — one of the greatest in the world, by the way — he won’t say it, but I’ll say — one of the great entrepreneurs of the world — he has a real bond with the administration and with Americans. Foxconn joins a growing list of industry leaders who understand that America’s capabilities are limitless and that America’s workers are unmatched, and that America’s most prosperous days are just ahead. We are going to have some very, very magnificent decades.

Thank you all for being here. Thank you, Terry. And thank you to Foxconn. God bless the United States of America. God bless you all. Thank you very much. Thank you.