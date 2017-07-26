Sentenced: Man accused of crimes that culminated in 2015 Amber Alert will spend 15 years in prison

MILWAUKEE — The man who stabbed his father and carjacked a vehicle with a kid inside back in 2015, has learned his fate. On Wednesday, July 26th a judge sentenced 34-year-old Jumal Lipscomb to 15 years in prison.

Lipscomb pleaded guilty in April to robbery and misdemeanor battery.

According to the criminal complaint, Lipscomb stabbed his father with a screwdriver before he carjacked a woman. Her three-year-old daughter was still in the vehicle which prompted an Amber Alert.

Eventually, Lipscomb was arrested at a Jefferson County hotel.

The child was found safe.

Lipscomb is also facing charges from the same incident in Waukesha County.