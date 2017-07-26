× Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office investigate Oostburg State Bank robbery

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — Sheboygan County officials are investigating after the Oostburg State Bank was robbed by two suspects Wednesday morning, July 26th.

The robbery happened around 9:50 a.m. at the Oostburg State Bank located at 905 Center Avenue.

According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects included one black male and one Hispanic male, both looked to be in their twenties. Officials say a weapon was implied but not displayed. The two suspects left the bank in a newer, dark colored vehicle with tinted windows with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident should call the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office.