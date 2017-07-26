× Something the Packers lack heading into Training Camp: Any real veteran running backs

GREEN BAY — The Pack is back! Training Camp begins Thursday, July 27th — but what’s not back this year for the Green Bay Packers are any real veteran running backs.

Training Camp officially got underway on Wednesday with the team meeting and getting through their medical examinations. On Thursday, the guys will be out there on the practice field — with fans nearby, and football in the air.

Last year at this time, Ty Montgomery was working out with the wide receivers. As injuries took place, Montgomery took over at running back. That’s where he’ll be front and center on Thursday morning.

“He’s stepped on front and just keeps going, so he’s done a really good job. Frankly he’s been able to focus on the position, so very comfortable. Obviously the understanding the details of the things he was asked to do, being able to repeat those things from Day #1, obviously helps him out a lot and so he looks great. I’m very pleased with how he’s stepped to the front the class,” Mike McCarthy, Packers head coach said.

The Packers drafted three running backs in April to back up Montgomery. They have two more rookie undrafted free-agents, so a lot of young guys behind Montgomery trying to show the coach and coaches what they can do.

“The first job responsibility, if you want to get into specifics, you want your running backs to be three-down players, because you want the element of no huddle available. You want to turn that on anytime in the game. That’s what you want to play, and that’s always been a focus and that’s where they trained, so if I was going to say job responsibility, it’s the ability to play on third downs, because obviously all these guys can play on first and second downs or they wouldn’t be here, so that’s really the focus,” McCarthy said.

Just a reminder of what a three-down back is like, the Packers start the regular season against Eddie Lacy and the Seahawks.