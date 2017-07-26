“Sorry my phone died:” Ohio college students finally meet after 3 years of excuses on Tinder

NEW YORK — Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.

Josh Avsec posted the correspondence to Twitter this month and Tinder offered to send him and Michelle Arendas on an overdue date to a city of their choosing.

Hahahaha one day I'm going to meet this girl and it's going to be epic. Look at the dates of our tinder texts. pic.twitter.com/DASQK4c5cX — Josh Avsec (@Wes_03) July 8, 2017

The Kent State University students hugged and smiled as they met Tuesday, July 25th on ABC’s “Good Morning America” before heading to the Hawaiian island of Maui.

They’d gone months between Tinder responses, replying with tongue-in-cheek excuses like “sorry my phone died” or “was in the shower.”

On the program, Avsec said his sister met her fiance on Tinder. To which, Arendas replied with a smile: “No pressure!”