Terry Strickland to be sentenced, found guilty of killing 2 men in broad daylight

MILWAUKEE — A man convicted in a double fatal shooting in Milwaukee in July 2016 will be sentenced in a Milwaukee County courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, July 26th. He is Terry Strickland.

Prosecutors say Strickland killed two men in broad daylight in a residential neighborhood in front of multiple witnesses. Investigators said on July 17, 2016, a fight between a group of seven or eight men ended when Strickland started shooting near 26th and Hopkins on Milwaukee’s north side.

Maurice Brown Jr. and Michael Reed died from their injuries. Witnesses told investigators they saw Strickland pull the trigger.

Strickland was on the run for months until January 15, 2017. That’s when the FBI and El Paso police executed a traffic stop. Strickland was taken into custody without incident in El Paso, Texas.

Strickland was found guilty on two counts of first degree reckless homicide in June.

