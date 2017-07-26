The Pack is back! Packers Training Camp begins Thursday, July 27th

Coach McCarthy kicks off #PackersCamp with his opening press conference 🎥 https://t.co/M8uArtZST2 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2017

GREEN BAY — The Pack is back! Green Bay Packers Training Camp begins Thursday, July 27th. Can you believe it’s already time for some football?!

From Day #1 for the Packers, the goal is another Lombardi Trophy.

The Green Bay Packers have made the NFL playoffs eight seasons in a row. Only two teams have made the playoffs nine seasons in a row, so the Packers could tie that mark this year, and they’ll start their quest to get there on Thursday morning as Training Camp gets underway.

“Programs win championships. I never thought that, sell the farm and be a one-year wonder. I mean we’ve never, that’s not the way we’re going to do it here. That’s been clear cut. I mean, you see the way we do business. That’s not our philosophy, so we’ve built a program and we keep invested in that program. We keep bringing in the younger players and you just got to keep growing,” Mike McCarthy, Packers head coach said.

“That’s why I stay focused on the grind. Every team is different."#Packers enter 2017 with no guarantees 📰: https://t.co/TRKGDU0hz8 pic.twitter.com/M9YJgGMToA — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2017

McCarthy’s been here through this whole successful run, eight seasons in a row. The Packers and Patriots are the only current teams in the league that can boast such a feat.