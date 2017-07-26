Woman buys Dyson vacuum cleaner at Target, gets a box of rocks and chili

HOUSTON — A Texas woman who thought she was purchasing a $300 Dyson vacuum cleaner at Target on Sunday found rocks and a can of chili in the box, according to KTRK.

Annie Banerjee opened the box when she got home and found towels, a can of chili and several rocks inside the box. When she returned to the store later that day, the manager said there was nothing they could do.

Banerjee told KTRK a store employee called police and told officers a “Hispanic woman” was trespassing.

Target issued a statement says the company will be refunding Banerjee’s full purchase price and giving her a free vacuum.