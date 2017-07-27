2 charged in shooting death of 16-year-old boy, which happened during confrontation outside corner store

MILWAUKEE — Two people have been criminally charged in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Emani Robinson, which happened June 25th near 39th and Center.

28-year-old Tomaz Robinson of Milwaukee faces one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

28-year-old Jamarr Hicks of Milwaukee faces one count of harboring or aiding a felon.

According to a criminal complaint, Robinson was shot in the head in this case. He died a day after the shooting.

The complaint notes that the shooting happened in front of a corner store, and was captured by surveillance cameras, as well as Milwaukee County Transit System bus cameras. That video shows an African-American man in a white T-shirt and red pants (later identified as Tomaz Robinson) get out of a black Chevy Impala and walk towards the corner store. A person wearing a green shirt is seen standing in front of the corner store with Emani Robinson. The video shows Tomaz Robinson exit the store and begin shooting at the person in the green shirt, who fired back. In the video, Emani Robinson “appears frozen by shock during the shootout,” the complaint states.

The complaint goes on to say the video shows Tomaz Robinson running back to the Impala, and says there may have been a third person (other than the driver) who temporarily exited the vehicle to also shoot at the crowd in front of the store.

The video shows Emani Robinson tried to run, but he fell after he was shot.

The Chevy Impala then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police spoke with the driver of that Impala, Jamarr Hicks, who said on the day of the shooting, he drove his friend “Mack,” whom he identified as Tomaz Robinson, and another person to the corner store. He said when they got there, Tomaz Robinson got out of the vehicle and went into the store. When he returned, the driver said Robinson started shooting at the people in front of the store. Hicks then admitted to driving Robinson and another person to another location after the shooting, where they wiped the car down using cleaner — also wiping the seats and doors in an effort to dispose of evidence, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say Tomaz Robinson admitted to the shooting, saying he was confronted as he exited the store. He claimed one of the people in front of the store shot at him, so he shot back.

The complaint notes that Tomaz Robinson was convicted of armed robbery in 2012, and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Hicks made his initial appearance in court in this case on July 7th. A $2,500 signature bond was set.

A preliminary hearing took place on July 19th. Probable cause was found for further proceedings, and an arraignment was set for July 28th.

Tomaz Robinson was in court for his initial appearance on July 18th. Cash bond was set at $50,000. On July 26th, he waived his preliminary hearing and pleaded not guilty. An arraignment was set for August 16th.

Robinson does have an open court case — filed on July 5th out of Milwaukee County. He’s charged with armed robbery, and has pleaded not guilty. He’ll next be in court in that case on August 16th for a scheduling conference.