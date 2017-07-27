3 hurt, 2 critically after seaplane crashes near EAA AirVenture

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — Two people are in critical condition and another is hurt after a seaplane crashed near EAA AirVenture Oshkosh. We’re told the incident happened in Black Wolf, Winnebago County — near the EAA grounds.

According to WLUK, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says a total of three people were on board the seaplane when it crashed. Two are in critical condition and the third suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Officials say one first responder also got a cut and burn responding to the crash.

It’s still unclear what caused the seaplane to crash, but authorities say it flipped over attempting to take off on Lake Winnebago.

We just spoke with a Winnebago County’s Sherff’s lieutenant who told us three people were on board the seaplane when it crashed.

WLUK reports the plane will stay in the water overnight.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be investigating.

Multiple departments responded to the crash, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard.

