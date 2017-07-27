100 miles-per-hour: 3 killed in wrong-way crash on Southern California freeway

VENTURA, California — Authorities say a driver going the wrong way at 100 miles-per-hour caused a collision that killed three people on a Southern California freeway.

The California Highway Patrol says the two-car crash happened late Wednesday, July 26th on southbound U.S. 101 in Ventura northwest of Los Angeles.

The Ventura Fire Department says both cars were mangled. One went over a guardrail and the other came to a rest about 50 yards north of the crash.

The CHP says two of the dead were in one car and one in the other. Officials have not released any identities. KTLA is reporting the wrong-way driver was a man between the ages of 25 and 30. In the other vehicle was a woman, a man and their dog. Everyone involved was killed, including the dog.

Two southbound lanes were closed during the investigation.

Officials are looking into whether alcohol or drugs may have played a role.