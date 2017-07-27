Busted after dropping off wife at Huber, Muskego man accused of his 10th OWI offense
WAUKESHA — A Muskego man is accused of his 10th OWI offense.
51-year-old Daniel Lesniewski is facing one count of OWI, 10th and subsequent offense.
According to a criminal complaint, on July 26th, around 6:30 p.m. officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department learned of a Huber inmate believed to be intoxicated. It was advised that the individual was driving a brown pickup truck, and was believed to be leaving the Huber facility.
A brown pickup truck was observed exiting the Huber facility, and a traffic stop was conducted on Delafield Street at Irvin Place in Waukesha.
When a deputy made contact with the driver, the complaint indicates his head was down, and he was reaching for what was believed to be his driver’s license. It took him a minute-and-a-half to retrieve his license, the complaint says. He was identified via that license as Lesniewski. The deputy noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Lesniewski.
When asked how much he’d had to drink that day, the complaint indicates Lesniewski replied: “None.” He indicated he had just dropped his wife off at the Huber facility.
According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test returned a result of .22, and Lesniewski was arrested for OWI. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.
The complaint lists nine previous OWI convictions for Lesniewski:
- June of 1992 (three convictions)
- September of 1994 (two convictions)
- October of 2001 (three convictions
- October of 2006
Lesniewski made his initial appearance in court in this case on July 27th. Cash bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for August 10th.