Busted after dropping off wife at Huber, Muskego man accused of his 10th OWI offense

WAUKESHA — A Muskego man is accused of his 10th OWI offense.

51-year-old Daniel Lesniewski is facing one count of OWI, 10th and subsequent offense.

According to a criminal complaint, on July 26th, around 6:30 p.m. officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department learned of a Huber inmate believed to be intoxicated. It was advised that the individual was driving a brown pickup truck, and was believed to be leaving the Huber facility.

A brown pickup truck was observed exiting the Huber facility, and a traffic stop was conducted on Delafield Street at Irvin Place in Waukesha.

When a deputy made contact with the driver, the complaint indicates his head was down, and he was reaching for what was believed to be his driver’s license. It took him a minute-and-a-half to retrieve his license, the complaint says. He was identified via that license as Lesniewski. The deputy noted a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Lesniewski.

When asked how much he’d had to drink that day, the complaint indicates Lesniewski replied: “None.” He indicated he had just dropped his wife off at the Huber facility.

According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test returned a result of .22, and Lesniewski was arrested for OWI. He was taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

The complaint lists nine previous OWI convictions for Lesniewski:

June of 1992 (three convictions)

September of 1994 (two convictions)

October of 2001 (three convictions

October of 2006

Lesniewski made his initial appearance in court in this case on July 27th. Cash bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary hearing was set for August 10th.