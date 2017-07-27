Donald Driver will make cream puffs at Wisconsin State Fair August 11th, “and maybe eat a few too!”

WEST ALLIS — Donald Driver fans — take note: Everyone’s favorite former Green Bay Packers running back will make cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 11th!

According to a press release from Lammi Sports Management, the appearance at the fair is part of Driver’s “Thank You Fans” tour, the first for a professional athlete.

“I am excited to make some cream puffs at the Wisconsin State Fair, and maybe eat a few too. A great Wisconsin tradition, plus I get to share a treat with some awesome fans!” Driver said in the statement.

“As iconic as Original Cream Puffs are to the Wisconsin State Fair, and Donald Driver is to the Green Bay Packers, we are excited to bring them together at the Wisconsin State Fair,” Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park CEO said in the statement.

According to the release, it was announced Wednesday, July 26th that Driver will also attend the Miracle League of the Lakeshore’s All-Star Game on the evening of August 11th. He will participate as a coach and possibly even put on a glove and help out in the field.

These stops and others will be made by Driver during his August 10th through 13th tour throughout Wisconsin that will culminate in the Donald Driver Softball Game in Appleton on August 13th.

Additional stops will be announced soon, the release indicates.

“I have wanted to do this tour since I first announced my retirement from the Packers, and now is a perfect time to say thank you for all of the support. My wife Betina and I raised three beautiful children here, and we remain ingrained in our support for the state of Wisconsin because of the incredible, life-long friendships and relationships that have been built over 20 years,” Driver said in the statement.

Driver has overcome growing up homeless to become a Green Bay Packers Super Bowl champion, all-time leading receiver, Dancing with the Stars champion, New York Times best-selling author and now a Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer.

The Donald Driver Foundation will be a beneficiary of the tour.