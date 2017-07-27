Driver taken to hospital after crashing into water tanker truck in construction zone

RACINE COUNTY — One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in a construction zone in Racine County late Wednesday night, July 26th.

It happened around 9:00 p.m. near US 45 and 52nd Road in the Town of Yorkville. Officials say this area is under heavy road construction and is clearly posted with barricades and signs stating, “Road Closed to Thru Traffic” and “Open to Local Traffic Only”.

The accident occurred inside the construction zone and involved a Hyundai Elantra and an unoccupied parked construction water tanker truck.

Authorities say the driver of the Hyundai drove around the road closure and rear ended the tanker truck. The Hyundai sustained severe front-end damage.

The driver suffered a broken leg and was transported to Wheaton Franciscan Hospital in Racine. The passenger was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.

The driver was issued a citation for failure to obey a sign.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is reminding all motorists to please obey all traffic signs, especially road closed signs: