× Fire damages vacant house on Milwaukee’s northwest side; arson suspected

MILWAUKEE — Authorities are investigating a possible arson on Milwaukee’s northwest side.

The fire broke out around midnight at a home near 22nd and Melvina.

Officials say the house is vacant — and is owned by a company in California.

No one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this devel