For the first time every, the top lumberjacks in the country will compete in Milwaukee

Posted 9:29 am, July 27, 2017, by

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time every, the top lumberjacks in the country will compete for a national championship right here in Milwaukee. The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Championships are this weekend, and Carl has a preview.

About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series (website)

  • Event: U.S. Professional and Collegiate Championships Host Venue: Henry Maier Festival Park

  • Location: German Fest Milwaukee (200 N. Harbor Dr.Milwaukee, WI 53202)

  • Established in 1981, German Fest Milwaukee strives to keep the German culture alive and well. The annual festival is held the last weekend in July. For more information, visit: http://germanfest.com/.

  • Dates: Friday, July 28, 2017 - Qualifier Event from 4-9 pm - Top 20 athletes in 2 pools of 10

  • Saturday, July 29, 2017 - Championship Event from 5-8 pm - Top 8 athletes

  • Sunday, July 30, 2017 - Collegiate Championships from 2-4 pm - Top 8 athletes