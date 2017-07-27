For the first time every, the top lumberjacks in the country will compete in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- For the first time every, the top lumberjacks in the country will compete for a national championship right here in Milwaukee. The STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Championships are this weekend, and Carl has a preview.
About STIHL TIMBERSPORTS Series (website)
Event: U.S. Professional and Collegiate Championships Host Venue: Henry Maier Festival Park
Location: German Fest Milwaukee (200 N. Harbor Dr.Milwaukee, WI 53202)
Established in 1981, German Fest Milwaukee strives to keep the German culture alive and well. The annual festival is held the last weekend in July. For more information, visit: http://germanfest.com/.
Dates: Friday, July 28, 2017 - Qualifier Event from 4-9 pm - Top 20 athletes in 2 pools of 10
Saturday, July 29, 2017 - Championship Event from 5-8 pm - Top 8 athletes
Sunday, July 30, 2017 - Collegiate Championships from 2-4 pm - Top 8 athletes