FPC grants Chief Flynn 30-day extension to make changes to MPD’s pursuit policy

MILWAUKEE — On Thursday, July 27th, the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission granted Milwaukee Police Chief Ed Flynn a 30-day extension to make changes to MPD’s pursuit policy. The new deadline is August 27th.

Thursday was the deadline, before it was extended. Flynn asked for that 30-day extension.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission is demanding the chief amend the policy to allow officers to chase more vehicles on the city’s streets. If Chief Flynn doesn’t comply, he could lose his job.

Statistics showed an explosion in the amount of vehicles refusing to stop for officers in Milwaukee.

Under current policy, police officers only chase vehicles believed to be associated with violent crimes. The modifications would allow officers to go after vehicles that have been identified by the department as high-value targets. That can mean they’re associated with drug-related crimes or their drivers have refused to stop for the police in the past.

“He received direct orders from his superiors at the Fire and Police Commission and he’s asking for an extension. Obviously, this is an attempt to try and undermine and circumvent the intent and will of the Fire and Police Commission as it pertains to the pursuit policy,” said Milwaukee Alderman Tony Zielinski.

Chief Flynn changed the policy in 2010 after several innocent bystanders were killed.

Flynn, frustrated, sat down with FOX6’s Ted Perry Tuesday for a one-on-one interview, as he and the Fire and Police Commission are clearly at odds over some past and pending directives.

“Our current policy in the police profession is seen as a national model. I understand that a lot of people think the pursuit policy is the source of all the ills in the City of Milwaukee right now,” Flynn said. “It’s a tough time to be a street cop. Three people in the last seven years have been killed in those pursuits. That’s a lot safer — and we set a record last year for the number of pursuits we had.”

The chief said he understands the public is frustrated with a policy that lets many suspects drive away without fear of being pursued, but he wants more time to convince the Fire and Police Commission that more chases won’t lead to a decrease in crime.

“I’m their expert. If the current policy doesn’t pass their concerns, let us work together to craft an rational policy. Don’t throw a bunch of random data points to me and expect me to craft a policy that works for professional standard,” Flynn said. “I have an obligation to give them good advice — and I have not been afforded that opportunity.”

Flynn said he believes the order from the FPC to change the pursuit policy can be traced to recent controversy over the wording of a Milwaukee Police Department policy — over whether and how officers would inquire about a person’s immigration status. It led to accusations by civil rights groups that Milwaukee police were overstepping their bounds. The wording has since been changed to satisfy protesters and preserve federal grants. But the process has left Chief Flynn miffed at the group of people who ultimately control his fate — the Fire and Police Commission. He contends the commission’s executive director OK’d the changes that caused the controversy.

“The Fire and Police Commission ripped me and accused me of operating on my own…operating in secret and doing something underhanded,” Flynn said.

Chief Flynn said he has no problem sharing his view, he just doesn’t think his bosses, the Fire and Police Commission, are listening.

“When I perceive the kind of hostility I saw last week, it worries me, because how do I overcome conclusions that I think are based on incorrect information? I believe my relationship with the commission has been poisoned, and I’m concerned about how they look at everything I do. I’m not fearful because I know I’m right,” Flynn said.

If the chief is frustrated with the commission, the feeling appears to be mutual. FOX6 obtained a letter written Friday, July 21st from a commissioner to other members of the FPC and the mayor’s office concerned about the chief’s treatment of them. It reads, in part: “I have no animosity against the chief and I’m deeply offended by his continued lack of respect for commissioners. The chief only treats us polite when it suits his agenda.”

Marynell Regan, the executive director of the FPC said it’s unfortunate Flynn feels this way, but said the chief has had ample opportunity to state his case to the commission, and she’s confident that both sides can work together.

One commissioner half-jokingly told FOX6 Tuesday the board and the chief may need marriage counseling. That job may fall to the mayor, who appoints the commissioners and has had a good relationship with Flynn.

Indeed, both sides will get more time to work out their disagreement on the pursuit policy.

