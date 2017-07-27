“It’s a good place:” A unique program in Milwaukee is dedicated to helping those with autism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Having a happy and successful learning experience is something all parents hope their children can have -- but sometimes finding the best method of education can be difficult for kids on the autism spectrum.

But Islands of Brilliance is changing that. They're a tech-centric learning experience developed specifically for children and young adults with autism. And as Brian Kramp shows you, the work that's being done is spectacular.

