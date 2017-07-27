× Kenosha Unified: Counselors available for those in need of support in wake of student’s death

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Unified School District announced on Thursday, July 27th that it will have counselors on hand for students who may need additional support in the wake of 17-year-old Olivia Mackay’s death.

A Facebook post (below) indicates the counselors will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 27th and Friday, July 28th at Indian Trail High School and Academy.

Mackay’s body was found along Louis Sorenson Road in the Village of Mount Pleasant on Monday, July 24th.

Police say Mackay was the subject of a missing persons report with the Kenosha Police Department. On Monday, Mackay did not show up to her place of employment in Kenosha. Once her family was made aware of this, they began to look for her, according to police.

Police say the circumstances surrounding the death of Mackay remain suspicious.

