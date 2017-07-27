× Life in prison for woman who said she “blacked out” prior to death of her boyfriend’s 4-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the death of her boyfriend’s four-year-old daughter.

Bridgette White took an Alford plea in the case. On Thursday, July 27th, a judge sentenced her to life without parole for aggravated murder and eight years for child endangering.

Four-year-old Aaliyah Smith’s autopsy results suggest multiple blunt force injuries and signs of neglect. Police arrested and charged White, 24, in connection with the death of the child.

Court records indicate White grabbed the child to punish her during a tantrum and blacked out and can’t remember what happened because of drug abuse.

First responders were called to a home on Shadowlawn Drive in Toledo where they found Smith unresponsive.

The coroner said Smith suffered “multiple blunt force injuries and signs of neglect and malnourishment.” The coroner said a cause of death is pending further investigation and toxicology.

Another child in the home at the time was placed with Child Protective Services.

White is the girlfriend of the deceased child’s father. A Lucas County prosecutor tells WTVG she was in White’s care.