Macaulay Culkin’s hunky makeover has the internet swooning

LOS ANGELES — Judging by the internet’s reaction to Macaulay Culkin’s new look, some of you wouldn’t mind being home alone with him.

The 36-year-old actor was recently seen out and about sporting a new look that includes dark rimmed glasses, a shorter hairstyle and a healthier physique.

Gone is the gaunt appearance and shaggy hair that led to speculation a few years ago that he may have been addicted to drugs

Culkin denounced the drug addiction rumors in an interview published in The Guardian last year, saying “no, I was not pounding six grand of heroin every month or whatever.”

The new look may be part of Culkin’s role in the upcoming film “Changeland,” which costars Seth Green and Brenda Song.

Fans have taken to social media with the photo, which appears to be snapped inside a convenience store, with praises for Culkin’s new look.

Culkin is best known for his childhood role as Kevin in the popular “Home Alone” franchise. He has stepped out of the spotlight in recent years, opting instead for a quieter life, living mostly in France.

The actor is still working, but said he dislikes the attention that comes along with stardom.

“I don’t just turn my back, I actively don’t want it,” Culkin said. “The paps go after me because I don’t whore myself out.”