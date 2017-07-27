× Milwaukee area students spending the summer studying the science behind the opioid epidemic

MILWAUKEE — Nearly two dozen area high school students are studying the science behind our nation’s heroin epidemic.

22 Milwaukee Public Schools and Greater Milwaukee area students are taking part in a six-week educational program at Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE).

On Thursday, July 27th, they presented what they learned about the molecular pathways of opioids and their impact on nerves and brain cells. They even showed off some protein models they created.

Educators say the knowledge and research skills students gain this summer will hopefully lead them into a STEM-related career field.

“We realize a lot of these kids want to be nurses. We actually have one who wants to work for the U.N. They’re interested in all sorts of different fields,” Jon Kao, teacher said.

The students will present their findings in front of medical students and researchers next week.