MKE to HOU: Southwest Airlines adds new non-stop service between Mitchell Airport, Houston

MILWAUKEE — Southwest Airlines is adding new non-stop service between General Mitchell International Airport and William Hobby Airport in Houston, Texas.

“Houston is an important business and leisure market from MKE, and this new nonstop service will allow more travelers to fly to Houston from our hometown airport,” County Executive Chris Abele said in a press release. “These new flights also allow for easy connections to Latin America and the Caribbean via Southwest’s new international gateway at Houston’s Hobby Airport.”

According to that release, the new daily non-stop flights begin March 8th and will operate year-round on full-size Boeing 737 jets featuring two free checked bags and no change fees. The daily flight departs Milwaukee at 10:30 a.m. and arrives in Houston at 1:30 p.m. The return flight departs Houston at 8:00 p.m. and arrives in Milwaukee at 10:30 p.m.

Earlier this year, Southwest announced it would add non-stop flights from Milwaukee to both Nashville and Cleveland in November.

Southwest flights can only be booked online at Southwest.com.