Mount Pleasant Police: Death of 17-year-old Olivia Mackay ruled a homicide

MOUNT PLEASANT — The death of Olivia Mackay has been ruled a homicide, Mount Pleasant police said on Thursday, July 27th.

At this time, officials are not releasing the cause of death because of the ongoing investigation, and the potential for further details to jeopardize the investigation.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department detectives are continuing to work closely with the Kenosha Police Department to obtain further information and bring the responsible party(s) to justice.

Mackay’s body was found along Louis Sorenson Road in the Village of Mount Pleasant on Monday, July 24th.

Police say Mackay was the subject of a missing persons report with the Kenosha Police Department. On Monday, Mackay did not show up to her place of employment in Kenosha. Once her family was made aware of this, they began to look for her, according to police.

