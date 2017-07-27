× “Proof of Guilt Challenge:” Steven Avery’s attorney offers $10K to anyone who can prove his guilt

MANITOWOC — The attorney for Steven Avery, the man serving life in prison in connection with the murder of Teresa Halbach in a case featured in the hit Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer” is challenging people to prove Avery IS the man who committed the crime.

Kathleen Zellner, the attorney handling Avery’s appeal, has issued a “Proof of Guilt Challenge.”

She’s offering $10,000 to anyone who can fully answer all 100 questions listed in a questionnaire based upon credible evidence that establishes Avery’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Zellner said on Twitter “We are so convinced you will fail that we will offer an award of $10,000.”

CLICK HERE to access the questionnaire.

Zellner in June filed a post-conviction motion claiming Avery’s conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony — requesting a new trial “in the interests of justice.” She argued it was someone else who killed Halbach — her jealous ex-boyfriend who had the means and the motive, she said.

A post-conviction relief is different from an appeal. It allows new claims to be raised. Then, the state would file an answer to that, and there would be a hearing, and a judge would decide whether Zellner’s petition would be granted or denied. If it is granted, there could be a new trial, a modified sentence or some other type of relief. The state can then appeal that decision.

In November of 2016, Zellner announced that an agreement had been signed to begin independent scientific testing on several critical pieces of evidence. She said independent specialists from Sweden and other parts of the world would work on the evidence. A forensic expert who recently tested the bullet believed to have killed Halbach writes in the documents: “There is no evidence to indicate that bullet passed through bone,” and instead it was likely shot through “a manufactured wood product.”

Avery and his nephew, Brendan Dassey were convicted in the 2005 death of the photographer and are each serving life sentences.

In 2005, Dassey, then 16, confessed to authorities that he assisted his uncle in raping and killing Halbach, whose charred remains were found on Avery family property in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

The Netflix docuseries suggested that investigators took advantage of Dassey’s youth and limited intellect to coax him into confessing to a crime he didn’t commit. It suggested the possibility that Avery and Dassey were wrongly convicted.

A judge overturned Dassey’s conviction in August, ruling that investigators took advantage of Dassey’s cognitive disabilities and tricked him into confessing. State attorneys are appealing that decision. State attorneys have asked a full federal appellate court to review a ruling overturning the conviction.

Avery and Dassey contend they were framed by law enforcement angry with Avery for filing a lawsuit against Manitowoc County over his wrongful imprisonment for a sexual assault he didn’t commit.

“Making a Murderer’s” producers have confirmed there will be a Season 2.