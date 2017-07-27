Putting pen to paper: Foxconn, Gov. Walker take next step for new manufacturing campus

MILWAUKEE — Gov. Scott Walker and Foxconn leaders are set to sign a memorandum of understanding on a new manufacturing campus set to be b uilt in southeast Wisconsin. The event is taking place at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Thursday, July 27th.

Now that Wisconsin has landed a coveted Foxconn plant, it will need to quickly transition to a more highly skilled workforce than the assembly lines that established the state’s manufacturing legacy.

The electronics giant known for making Apple products in China Foxconn has not said what type of jobs it will offer in order to produce liquid-crystal display panels that are used in televisions and computer screens. But some of the higher-end positions could be for engineers and software developers and those jobs aren’t always easy to fill.

Foxconn on Wednesday announced plans to build a $10 billion factory in southeastern Wisconsin that officials say can transform the state’s economy. But lawmakers still have to seal the deal by approving a package of incentives for a company that hasn’t always followed through on its plans.