× “Safety is first:” Washington County Fair officials ensure rides are safe following Ohio incident

WASHINGTON COUNTY — The executive director of the Washington County Fair says the type of ride that malfunctioned in Ohio, is one of the most popular rides on her midway.

On day three of the Washington County Fair, not everyone was aware of the deadly accident in Ohio. Barb Peterson does though. She’s spent the afternoon at the fair with her granddaughter, but admittedly would not be getting on too many rides herself.

“I think the younger kids still don’t have the freight or the fear thing,” said Peterson.

One ride at the Washington County Fair is similar to the one that malfunctioned in Ohio.

“Every morning they do a pinpoint inspection with their operators,” said Washington County Fair Director, Kellie Boone.

Washington County Fair Executive Director, Kellie Boone, says incidents like the one in Columbus are rare.

“It’s very uncommon at county fairs and with amusement parks like this for stuff like that to happen,” said Boone.

Boone says her rides are provided and managed by Rainbow Valley, a company from central Wisconsin. She says everything is running smoothly and speaks with the operators daily.

“We have conversations every morning of the fair. Like I said, I checked with Rainbow Valley, they are good to go, they have done their stuff,” Boone said.

If the crowds on Thursday afternoon were any indication people are more worried about having a good time than anything else.

“There are lots of kids here so obviously safety is first but I totally trust what they are doing out here,” said Jay Fisher, Kewaskum.

Boone says the only snag so far during the fair, was all the rain that fell on Wednesday. Other than that, there are no issues to report on the midway.

The Washington County Fair runs through July 30th.