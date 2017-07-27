Sample craft beers, ciders a meads from more than 100 different breweries, but where?

MILWAUKEE -- Craft brew with a picturesque view! You can sample craft beers, ciders, and meads from more than 100 different breweries at the lakefront this weekend. Organizer Bill Hoag joins FOX6 WakekUp with details on the 8th annual Milwaukee Brewfest.

FAQ about Milwaukee Brewfest (website)

Q. When is this year’s Milwaukee Brewfest?

A. The Eighth Annual Milwaukee Brewfest will be held on Saturday, July 29, 2017.

Q. Where is the Brewfest taking place.

A. Milwaukee Brewfest will take place at the Old Coast Guard Pavilion, on Milwaukee’s scenic lakefront.

Address: 1600 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Q. What time do gates open?

A. Gates open at 2pm for VIP ticket holders and 3pm for General Admission.

Q: Will there be a Milwaukee Brewfest Queen competition this year?

A: This year, we have decided to not have a competition. We decided that we wanted to raise as

much money as possible for the Museum of Beer and Brewing.

Q. What time is Last Call?

A. Last sampling call is 6:30 pm. Event participants must exit the fenced in grounds area by 7:00 pm as directed by the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department.

Q. Is there parking available?

A. Yes, there is street parking available, as well as event parking located south of the festival grounds (for a fee paid to Milwaukee County Parks). Please follow signage found on Lincoln Memorial Drive the day of the event for specific parking instructions. *Cars must be off the parking grounds by noon the following day or they will be ticketed/towed.*

Q. What about Public Transportation?

A. The Milwaukee County Transit System is available for use, and you can plan your trip by visiting their website. Milwaukee Brewfest will also be offering a shuttle the day of the event, for more information please see our shuttle page

Q. How do I buy tickets?

A. Tickets may be purchased through our safe-online hosted website as well as in person at our retail store in Milwaukee.

To purchase tickets online - Please visit our Purchase Ticket page.

To purchase tickets in person please visit our Milwaukee Brewfest office:

Milwaukee Brewfest

1910 South 81st Street Milwaukee, WI 53219

Office Hours: 8am – 5pm Monday through Friday

Phone: 414-321-5000