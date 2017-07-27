Tiny Disney princesses captured in one-of-a-kind photo

A California photographer may have captured the most magical baby portrait shoot of all time.

According to WGN, Karen Marie is a big fan of Disney. Recently, she gathered six babies to pay tribute to the Disney princesses.

“From Cinderella, to Ariel, to Jasmine, Marie carefully picked out the dresses, backdrops, and props to portray the stories that she grew up with. (Her favorite is Sleeping Beauty.),” according to the website Babble.

WGN reports Marie is a mother of three, and began her career as a labor and delivery nurse before pursuing her passion for photography.

More of Marie’s photos can be seen HERE.