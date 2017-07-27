Title of Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir revealed

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 05: Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks at Rancho High School on May 5, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clinton said that any immigration reform would need to include a path to 'full and equal citizenship.' (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Restrictions

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton will soon tell us all “What Happened.”

The title and cover of her campaign memoir were revealed Thursday by publisher Simon & Schuster.

In the book, to be published September 12, the former secretary of state will describe what it was like to run against Donald Trump as the first woman nominated by a major party for president.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction, according to a posting on Amazon. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

Clinton will recount an election marked by “rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows,” according to Simon & Schuster.

Clinton has already written several books about her life and career in politics, including “Hard Choices,” the 2014 book about her time as secretary of state, and “Living History,” a memoir released in 2003.