× Title of Hillary Clinton’s campaign memoir revealed

NEW YORK — Hillary Clinton will soon tell us all “What Happened.”

The title and cover of her campaign memoir were revealed Thursday by publisher Simon & Schuster.

In the book, to be published September 12, the former secretary of state will describe what it was like to run against Donald Trump as the first woman nominated by a major party for president.

“In the past, for reasons I try to explain, I’ve often felt I had to be careful in public, like I was up on a wire without a net,” Clinton writes in the introduction, according to a posting on Amazon. “Now I’m letting my guard down.”

Clinton will recount an election marked by “rage, sexism, exhilarating highs and infuriating lows,” according to Simon & Schuster.

Clinton has already written several books about her life and career in politics, including “Hard Choices,” the 2014 book about her time as secretary of state, and “Living History,” a memoir released in 2003.