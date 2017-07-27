The drama continues for Justin Bieber after he struck a paparazzo with his truck overnight. And a piece of pop culture history is going up on the auction block. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.
TMZ: A piece of pop culture history is going up on the auction block
-
TMZ: The trial against comedian Bill Cosby continues
-
TMZ: David Letterman and Eddie Murphy are mourning the loss of family members
-
TMZ: Cavaliers star Lebron James is finding trouble at home
-
TMZ: 50 Cent’s mansion turns into a crime scene
-
TMZ: The new Prince album is yanked off iTunes — but why?
-
-
The surprise revelation Gisele Bundchen made about her husband Tom Brady
-
Health problems are forcing a Hollywood couple to consider surrogacy
-
Beyonce and Jay Z land a major real estate deal
-
“Dance Moms” Abby Lee Miller gets ready to go to prison
-
Actor Jesse Williams in custody battle for his 2 children
-
-
We’re learning more about the deadly crash involving Bachelor star Chris Soules
-
Justin Bieber hits paparazzo with car, police say
-
Reynolds, Fisher collectibles up for auction, home for sale