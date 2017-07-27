Vigil held for 16-year-old boy killed in middle of shootout; 2 suspects charged in connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Family members and neighbors gathered Thursday, July 27th to mourn one month after the fatal shooting of a Milwaukee teen who was caught in the middle of a shootout. There was a renewed sense of optimism because the vigil comes just hours after the family of Emani Robinson received some good news.

Two men were charged Wednesday, July 26th for their involvement in the shooting death of Emani Robinson. The 16-year-old was outside a corner store near 39th and Center, when two men began shooting at each other and one of those bullets took Robinson's life.

"Outstanding 16-year-old boy. He loved to laugh, joke, play and dance," said Latosha Davis, victim's mother.

Robinson's family says the manner of death is still jarring giving the teen's personality.

"He don't like conflicts at all. That was one thing that was big about my brother," said Deronasha Parks, victim's sister.

"He don't really like confrontation. He likes to -- instead of making you mad -- he likes putting a smile on your face," said Tremand Robinson, victim's brother.

Two men are now in custody following the shooting: 28-year-old's Tomaz Robinson and Jamarr Hicks.

Prosecutors say Hicks drove Robinson and another man to the store on June 25th. Around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video shows Robinson exit the store and shoot at the person in a green shirt who was standing near Emani. That man began to fire back and Hicks told police the third guy in the car "also got out and started shooting at the people in front of the store."

One of the bullets hit Emani in the head. He died the next day.

"My brother just got caught in the wrong place at the wrong time," Parks said.

Emani's mother just hopes the kids who gathered Thursday, will have the chance to grow in peace.

"I think people should be able to talk out their differences, agree to disagree," Davis said.

Milwaukee police say they are still seeking additional suspects in the case. Prosecutors say it's possible they will still file additional charges against the men already in custody.