Wanted: Police seek 18-year-old man after brutal beating during attempted robbery, carjacking

Warning: Photos associated with this story may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police have identified a suspect in connection with the brutal beating of a woman during an attempted robbery and carjacking that happened in the parking lot of Pacific Produce near 27th and Grange.

Police say the suspect they are seeking is an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, identified as Corleon Thomas. He is described as a male, black, standing 5'3" tall and weighing 105 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

On Tuesday, July 25th, police arrested a female person of interest they were seeking -- a 16-year-old from Milwaukee. She was taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center and is being held on charges of armed robbery as party to a crime, substantial battery and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent.

As for Thomas, anyone who sees him or knows where he may be should call police immediately at (414) 761-5200. You can anonymously report tips to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME and earn a cash reward.

The attempted robbery and carjacking happened on July 21st around 1:00 p.m.

A birthday weekend turned terrifying when a 31-year-old woman was brutally attacked during an attempted robbery and carjacking outside Pacific Produce.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim sitting in her car with significant facial trauma and bleeding heavily.

The victim did not want to share her name, but she spoke out about what happened Tuesday, with FOX6 News.

She said she was sitting in her vehicle, with the doors locked, checking her phone for birthday messages and preparing her shopping list.

The victim told officers that when she began exiting her car, she was blindsided. The car door was pulled open by a black male suspect. This suspect did not say anything to the victim and immediately began striking her in the face with his right fist while wearing brass knuckles.

The victim was transported to Froedtert Hospital by ambulance and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"I received a pretty bad blow to my left eye, so it was hemorrhaging. Seven stitches to the upper lips," she said.

While her physical injuries may be healing, there are emotional scars.

"I'm just a little overwhelmed and a little broke," she said.

She said she's been haunted by the incident, which has been replaying in her mind.

"I was greeted to the face by three blows. I was in shock. (The suspect had) no emotions, nothing. He just attacked me," she said.

"He would not stop. I was laying my hand on the horn and screaming for help."

She fought back.

"I'm kicking him with my left leg and I remember throwing punches at him, almost trying to block him. He would not stop. I was laying my hand on the horn and screaming for help. That's when he grabbed me by my left leg and tried to drag me out of the car," she said.

She looked up for a moment and noticed...

"A black female lady on the other side of my doors. She was trying to get into the passenger side, but my doors were all locked. She was frustrated so she screams over him -- 'Get her purse. Get her purse,'" the victim said.

When she heard the word 'purse,' she said she remembered what was inside.

"My keys are in my purse. I have a pepper spray attached to it. He is still attacking me. I spray him directly in the face and I don't lay my finger off the pepper spray until I see him crouching down, rubbing his eyes," she said.

He backed away, and then drove away with the female person of interest -- in a dark-colored sedan.

"We consider this very serious and this is a guy we want to find badly," David Patrick, assistant chief with the Greenfield Police Department said.

While investigating this case, detectives learned of a retail theft that occurred in the Village of Greendale just before the incident. The description of the female closely matched the female suspect in this case and fled in a similar vehicle. For that reason, officials are attempting to identify the female in the store security pictures (below) as a person of interest.

"Shortly before our robbery there was a retail theft in Greendale where the suspect there closely matches our female suspect. We would like to talk to this person to see if she has info. or eliminate her from being part of our crime," Assistant Chief Patrick said.

Below are photos of the female person of interest in this case. Again, police said she was arrested Tuesday.

The victim in this case will be out of work for some time. She's the sole provider for her family. She's worried about being out of work and dealing with the medical expenses resulting from this horrific attack, so a GoFundMe.com account has been set up to raise money to pay those medical bills. CLICK HERE if you'd like to make a donation.