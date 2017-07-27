West Allis PD want to speak with drivers, passengers who may have witnessed fatal motorcycle crash

WEST ALLIS — Police have released photos of vehicles believed to be traveling in the area at the time of a crash that killed an 18-year-old motorcyclist in West Allis. They now want to speak to the drivers or any passengers who may have witnessed the fatal crash.

The crash occurred Saturday night, July 22nd at the intersection of Highway 100 and Dakota.

First responders found the victim, identified as Vincent Greco, with severe injuries. Lifesaving efforts were attempted by West Allis Police and Fire personnel, but despite their best efforts, the operator passed away on scene.

A preliminary investigation determined the motorcycle was traveling northbound on Hwy. 100 when Greco lost control of the motorcycle near the intersection of Hwy. 100 and Dakota. Speed is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Officers at the scene of the crash noticed a lot of people were in the general vicinity, it appeared that some of them were using their phones to record video of the scene, and there appeared to be a drone in the air near the crash scene.

Thursday, July 27th authorities released a photo showing two vehicles traveling in the area at the time of the crash. Investigators would like to speak with those drivers and any passengers of the vehicles to help with the investigation.

If you were in one of these vehicles or know who was, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department.