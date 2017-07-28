× A lucky winner! Milwaukee resident claims $156.2 million Powerball jackpot

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee resident is the lucky winner of the $156.2 million prize from the Wednesday, March 22, Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from Pewaukee Corner Pump on West Capitol Drive in Pewaukee.

The resident took the cash option worth $93.1 million.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers: 2, 9, 27, 29 and 42 with a Powerball of 9.

According to Wisconsin Lottery officials, this resident holds the 16th Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Wisconsin since the game was introduced in April 1992. The last Powerball jackpot winner was from Marinette — he won $31.4 million on October 14, 2009 on a ticket he purchased from City Limits at N3900 Highway 180 in Marinette.

Pewaukee Corner Pump received $100,000 for selling the winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2% of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000.

This is the second largest prize awarded to a Wisconsin winner. The largest was a ticket worth $208.8 million sold in August of 2006 to a group of 100 individuals who called themselves the Miracle 100. That ticket was sold at Ma and Pa Grocery in Fond du Lac.

How to Play

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday to be included in the drawing:

• Each ticket costs $2 per play

• Choose five different numbers 1 to 69 and one Powerball number 1 to 26

• Sign your ticket and check it as soon as possible to avoid missing out on any prize you may have won

While the jackpot gets the most attention, there are other prizes to be won in Powerball. Prizes range from $4 for matching just the Powerball to $1 million for matching all five numbers (but not the Powerball).

For an extra $1 per play, you can choose Power Play to increase your non-jackpot winnings which will be multiplied by the drawing’s Power Play number. For example, if your prize is $50,000 and the Power Play number is 5, you win $250,000 just by adding Power Play. The $1 million prize automatically becomes $2 million with Power Play.