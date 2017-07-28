Attention drivers: These system ramp closures that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

Monday (7/31)

- the Zoo Int N-E system ramp will be closed overnight for steel painting.

- the Zoo Int N-W system ramp will be closed overnight for steel painting.

- the Zoo Int S-W system ramp will be closed overnight for staining.

Tuesday (8/1)

- the Zoo Int W-N system ramp will be closed overnight for staining.

- the Zoo Int N-E system ramp will be closed overnight for steel painting.

- the Zoo Int N-W system ramp will be closed overnight for steel painting.

Wednesday (8/2)

- the Zoo Int W-N system ramp will be closed overnight for staining.

- the Zoo Int S-W system ramp will be closed overnight for a deck pour.