Can you help? Police seek suspect after armed robbery in downtown Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are seeking a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that happened in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning, July 26th.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. near 6th Street and Wisconsin Avenue

According to police, the suspect pointed a gun at the victim and demanded money from the victim. After taking the victim’s money, the suspect drove off in a maroon vehicle northbound from the scene.

The suspect is a black male and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white hat, pink pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.