Can you help? Wedding gift addressed to “John and Stacy” found in roadway in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — “John and Stacy” are missing a gift. Waukesha police are asking for the public’s help after a wedding gift was found wrapped, with a card, in the roadway.

According to police, the gift addressed to “John and Stacy,” was discovered by a citizen Friday, July 28th.

“Our goal is to track down the owner of this gift so that we can help make John and Stacy’s wedding day special,” police say.

If you know of a John and Stacy getting married this weekend, or believe you are the owner of the gift, you’re asked to contact the Waukesha Police Department at 262-254-3831.