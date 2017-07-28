× “Freak Out” ride similar to “Fire Ball” will not be present at Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — A ride similar to the one involved in an accident at the Ohio State Fair will not be present at the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair.

One person died and several others were hurt when the Fire Ball ride malfunctioned in Ohio earlier this week.

The Fire Ball ride involved in the accident was not scheduled to be a part of the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair. However, the Freak Out, a similar ride, was planned for the SpinCity Amusement Ride and Game area.

State Fair officials say out of respect for the families affected by the tragedy, as well as the pending investigation into why the accident occurred, Wisconsin State Fair Park officials have made the decision to not have the Freak Out at the 2017 Wisconsin State Fair.

