Full closure: DOT to begin work on park and ride at I-43 and Ozaukee County C

OZAUKEE COUNTY — On Monday, August 7, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin work on a park and ride, the final of ten lots being rehabilitated in southeastern Wisconsin.

Location Schedule Nature of work Traffic impacts I-43 and County C (Ozaukee Co.) August 7 to late August Electrical upgrades, pavement and signage replacement, pavement marking Lot will be fully closed. No other Ozaukee Co. park and ride will be closed during this time.

