Full closure: DOT to begin work on park and ride at I-43 and Ozaukee County C
OZAUKEE COUNTY — On Monday, August 7, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will begin work on a park and ride, the final of ten lots being rehabilitated in southeastern Wisconsin.
|Location
|Schedule
|Nature of work
|Traffic impacts
|I-43 and County C (Ozaukee Co.)
|August 7 to late August
|Electrical upgrades, pavement and signage replacement, pavement marking
|Lot will be fully closed. No other Ozaukee Co. park and ride will be closed during this time.
