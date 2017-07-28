George Clooney threatens prosecution over pics of baby twins

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 10: Barrister Amal Clooney and actor George Clooney attend The 100 LIVES initiative, to express gratitude to the individuals and institutions whose heroic actions saved Armenian lives during the Genocide 100 years ago, on March 10, 2015 in New York City. The program, led by Ruben Vardanyan, Vartan Gregorian and Noubar Afeyan, establishes the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity as a means to empower modern-day saviors. During the event, the group reiterated the need to combat genocide and advance human rights efforts. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 100 LIVES)
George Clooney says photographers who captured images of him and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, cradling their newborn twins will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
The pictures published by French magazine Voici were taken at the Clooneys’ residence in the Lombardy region of Italy. The magazine claims the photos are the first to be made public of twins Ella and Alexander, who were born June 6.
The actor says the photographers “scaled our fence, climbed our tree and illegally took pictures of our infants inside our home.”
He adds that the photographers, the photo agency and the magazine will face prosecution because the safety of the couple’s children “demands it.”