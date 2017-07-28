Get your Deutsch on! German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Starting back in 1981, German Fest is a celebration of German culture right here in Milwaukee. And it's back for another year, starting this afternoon. Carl spent the morning at Henry Maier Festival Park with a preview.

About German Fest (website)

Welcome to German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition held annually on the Summerfest grounds, along the beautiful shoreline of Lake Michigan. One of the largest German festivals in North America, German Fest Milwaukee is known for its authentic food, culture and entertainment. We invite you to bring the family, raise a stein, polka the night away and make it YOUR tradition.

